By Alexandra Alper
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 9 The U.S. derivatives regulator
should extend the October deadline for foreign banks to register
as swaps dealers and face a host of tough new rules, a foreign
bank and an association that represents the banks said in
letters posted Thursday.
Societe Generale and the Institute of
International Bankers (IIB) urged the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) to push back the registration date because the
CFTC has still not finalized key guidance that will tell the
banks exactly what rules they have to comply with after
registering.
"Our board is concerned that it might not be prudent to
expose SG to new and extensive regulatory oversight if the
extent of the oversight and all applicable rules are not known,"
Societe Generale wrote to the agency in a letter dated Aug. 8.
"To that end, SG urges the commission to delay mandatory swap
dealer registration," the bank wrote.
The 2010 Dodd Frank financial reform law tasked the CFTC
with drafting new rules to increase oversight and limit risk in
the $650 trillion global over-the-counter swaps market.
The toughest rules will apply to the largest banks, which
will be tagged as "swap dealers" if they have $8 billion or more
in notional swaps transactions annually.
One of the most hotly debated pieces of the new regime is
how broadly U.S. derivatives rules will reach into the overseas
operations of U.S. and foreign banks.
Both the IIB and Societe Generale said they were pleased
with the agency's efforts to give clarity on the prickly issue
of the reach of U.S. rules, but the IIB said the poor timing of
the requirements could force banks to comply with rules from
which they may eventually be exempt.
"Global firms will be left without sufficient time to
consider (the rule) and may effectively be required to incur
many of the registration and compliance costs for which (the
rule) would otherwise provide relief," the IIB said.
Risky derivatives trading at overseas subsidiaries of firms
such as insurer American International Group (AIG.N) severely
damaged the U.S. financial system during the 2007-2009 financial
crisis and prompted some regulators to call for new, stringent
regulations.
But the banking industry has said overly broad regulations
from the CFTC might duplicate or conflict with rules of foreign
regulators, or put certain banks at a competitive disadvantage.
In June, the CFTC voted on two proposals to lay out a
tiered, phased approach to overseas swaps regulation.
One proposed measure gives guidance on which entities and
transactions will be subject to U.S. "entity level" and
"transaction level" rules.
"Entity level" rules include how much capital is needed to
back a trade, while "transaction level" requirements detail the
amount of collateral a firm must put up for its transactions.
A second measure would grant U.S. and foreign firms a delay
in complying with certain "entity level" requirements such as
business conduct standards.
(Reporting By Alexandra Alper; Editing by Matt Driskill)