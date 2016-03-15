March 15 Coal miner Foresight Energy LP said it may file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy if it does not reach an out-of-court restructuring agreement with its lenders.

The company, which said its auditors have raised going concern doubts, suspended its quarterly distribution to unitholders and its forecast for 2016, pending the negotiation with its lenders.

Foresight Energy reported a net loss of $64.3 million, or 44 cents per limited partner unit, for the fourth quarter, compared with a profit of $31.1 million, or 22 cents per limited partner unit, a year earlier.

Revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 fell 19.5 percent to $241.7 million. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)