Feb 2 Coal miner Foresight Energy Partners L.P., owned by billionaire Christopher Cline, filed with U.S. regulators to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its common units.

In the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company said it intends to use the proceeds to make a distribution to Foresight Reserves, which owns the firm's general partner.

Forsight Reserves is owned by energy-focused private equity firm Riverstone and the Cline Group.

Cline, whose fortune is estimated at $2.3 billion by Forbes, is chairman and chief strategy officer of Foresight Energy.

Foresight Energy, which mines high-quality thermal coal in Illinois, said it has applied to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'FELP.'

The company, which estimates its coal reserves at about 3 billion tons, did not disclose the names of its underwriters in the preliminary filing.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO can be different. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)