Oct 25 Foresight Energy LLC, and Foresight Energy Finance Corp on Wednesday added $200 million of senior notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The sale took place in the 144a private placement market. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $110 million. Morgan Stanley and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: FORESIGHT ENERGY AMT $200 MLN COUPON 9.625 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 103 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 8.673 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/31/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 813 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS