Corporate credit risks repricing as French investors pull back
LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - French investors scaled back their bids for corporate paper this week as mounting concerns over political risk and poor valuations began to weigh.
Oct 25 Foresight Energy LLC, and Foresight Energy Finance Corp on Wednesday added $200 million of senior notes to an existing issue, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The sale took place in the 144a private placement market. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $110 million. Morgan Stanley and Citigroup were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: FORESIGHT ENERGY AMT $200 MLN COUPON 9.625 PCT MATURITY 08/15/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 103 FIRST PAY 02/15/2013 MOODY'S Caa1 YIELD 8.673 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/31/2012 S&P SINGLE-B SPREAD 813 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
LONDON, Feb 10 (IFR) - French investors scaled back their bids for corporate paper this week as mounting concerns over political risk and poor valuations began to weigh.
LONDON, Feb 10 The UK Debt Management Office appointed four banks to be joint bookrunners on the syndicated reopening of the 0.125 percent index-linked gilt maturing in 2065, which is scheduled to take place in the week starting Feb. 20.
MOSCOW, Feb 9 Onexim Group, which manages the assets of Russian tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering selling some of its 17 percent stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal, two banking sources and two industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.