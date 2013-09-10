Sept 10 Forest Laboratories Inc said on Tuesday that it had named Brent Saunders, the former head of Bausch & Lomb Inc, as chief executive officer to replace its departing long-time leader, Howard Solomon.

Forest, which announced in May that Solomon would be leaving at year-end after his 35-year run at the helm, said Saunders would take on the role effective Oct. 1. He has been a director at Forest since August 2011.