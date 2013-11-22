WARSAW Nov 22 U.N. negotiators on Friday agreed
rules on financing forest projects in developing nations, paving
the way for multi-billion dollar investments from governments,
funding agencies and private firms in schemes to halt
deforestation.
The agreement on "results-based" funding for Reducing
Emissions from Deforestation and Forest Degradation (REDD) was a
rare breakthrough at the climate talks in Warsaw, where
negotiators are struggling to make progress in discussions on
emissions cuts and climate change aid.
The deal was "another big step forward", said Ed Davey, the
British minister for energy and climate change.
Under the new rules, the fledgling Green Climate Fund will
play a key role in channelling finance for projects to host
governments, who in turn must set up national agencies to
oversee the money.
Money will flow into host-country coffers when they can
prove they have reduced carbon emissions without harming local
communities or biological diversity.
Nations also agreed rules on how to measure and verify the
emissions cuts from forest projects.
Deforestation has played an increasingly important role in
climate negotiations, because the loss of forests accounts for
nearly a fifth of global greenhouse gas emissions that
scientists blame for global warming.
The Norwegian government has already paid out $1.4 billion
in bilateral deals with nations such as Brazil, Democratic
Republic of Congo, Guyana and Indonesia. The World Bank, the
Global Environment Facility and a growing number of
private-sector firms have also launched projects.
The governments of Britain, Norway and the United States
earlier this week allocated $280 million to a World Bank-led
fund operating REDD projects.
But a common set of rules for projects will provide
regulatory certainty and draw more funds from investors,
observers say.
"This sends a positive signal to national governments and to
funding agencies," said Rosalind Reeve, a forestry expert with
the Ateneo School of Government.
The framework will be formally adopted along with other
decisions at the Poland talks, which delegates expect will run
over time and might not be concluded until Sunday morning.
