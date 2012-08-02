Aug 2 Forest Laboratories Inc said on Thursday that proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co backed its entire slate of 10 board nominees, rejecting four directors proposed by activist investor Carl Icahn.

Glass Lewis's recommendation is at odds with that of another influential proxy advisory firm. Institutional Shareholder Services on Wednesday recommended that Forest shareholders vote for two of Icahn's nominees, saying they had created compelling case that the company required change within its board.

Forest shareholders are due to vote on the board's composition at an Aug. 15 annual meeting. (Reporting by Michele Gershberg; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)