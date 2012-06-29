June 29 Activist investor Carl Icahn, who is seeking representation on the board of Forest Laboratories Inc , said he is suing the U.S. drugmaker to get more information about its succession planning.

In a letter to the company's board, Icahn, Forest's second-largest shareholder, expressed concerns about Forest's longtime chief, Howard Solomon, handing over reins to his son, David Solomon, who is the company's senior vice president for corporate development and strategic planning.

"Howard Solomon and this board, who collectively own less than 2 percent of this great company, must be made to realize that Forest Labs is not a dynasty to be despotically handed down from father to son," Icahn said in the letter, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday.

After failing to win any representation in a proxy battle last year, Icahn is again seeking to place four members on the company's board. The annual meeting is set for Aug. 15. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)