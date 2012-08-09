* Icahn touts Forest slate, based on past successes
* Slate lack individuals responsible for previous Icahn wins
* Proxy advisors at odds over which nominees to recommend
By Toni Clarke
BOSTON, Aug 9 In his proxy fight against Forest
Laboratories Inc, Carl Icahn is fond of touting his past
successes in the healthcare sector.
He points to Amylin Pharmaceuticals Inc, Biogen
Idec Inc, Genzyme Corp and ImClone Systems, whose
shares soared after his nominees joined their boards. And he
suggests his four proposed directors for the Forest board will
be able to replicate those successes.
Industry experts say that such a result is far from certain.
They say Icahn's performance in the sector has been driven by
two individuals - Alexander Denner, a former senior managing
director at Icahn Enterprises, and Richard Mulligan, a
world-renown genetics professor at Harvard University - who are
no longer with him and are not on the Forest slate.
Denner left Icahn last year to form a hedge fund of his own,
and Mulligan is joining him. Neither would discuss the situation
at Forest, whose annual meeting will be held on Aug. 15.
For the past six years, Denner and Mulligan have helped
Icahn identify new investments and restructure companies in
which he took a significant stake. A rough calculation based on
publicly available data suggests that Icahn's healthcare
investments generated a return of about $2 billion during that
time.
Such results are highly unusual. Large activist hedge funds
tend to avoid the drugs sector, which typically requires a
sophisticated understanding of science. Those who have worked
with Denner and Mulligan say they bring a unique set of skills
to the process that will not be easy to duplicate.
"Their contacts, their understanding of the science and the
nuances of what's happening in the world of biotech have been
terrific," said Robert Pangia, a long-time director of Biogen.
Icahn says his nominees - Daniel Ninivaggi, president of
Icahn Enterprises; Eric Ende, a former analyst at Merrill Lynch;
Andrew Fromkin, the former chief executive of Clinical Data; and
Pierre Legault, a former executive at several big drugmakers as
well as a small biotech, can achieve the same kind of results.
"The most important thing on these boards is to have someone
who is willing to take the difficult steps to hold management
accountable," Icahn said in an interview.
None of his representatives have Mulligan's scientific
credentials, but Icahn says an activist director can be
effective without specific industry expertise as long as that
person has financial acumen. He says Ninivaggi is a "perfect
example."
"Dan was one of the people responsible for the success of
Motorola Mobility, despite the fact that he has no technology
expertise," he said.
Under pressure from Icahn, Motorola spun off its cellphone
business last year into Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc.
Shortly afterwards, Google Inc agreed to acquire
Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion.
IMPETUS FOR CHANGE
Forest's investors can be forgiven for wanting change.
Judged on total return to shareholders, the company has
underperformed peers over the three, five, and 10- year periods
leading up to this contest, according to proxy advisory
Institutional Shareholder Services.
Icahn argues that 84-year-old Chief Executive Howard Solomon
has been over-compensated and accuses the company of promoting
Solomon's son beyond his ability with the possible intention of
installing him nepotistically in the top job.
Forest counters that it added three new independent
directors last year and that it has hired an outside firm to
help with a succession plan.
Adding to the confusion, two of the most influential proxy
advisors are giving conflicting advice.
ISS recommends two Icahn nominees. The firm said Ninivaggi's
experience on boards facing a variety of challenges could help
address what it describes as Forest's failure to plan
effectively for the loss of patent protection for its
antidepressant Lexapro and Alzheimer's drug Namenda.
And it said Legault might be able to help the company
modernize its sales force, a task he undertook at drugmaker
Aventis, which was acquired by Sanofi in 2004.
Glass Lewis & Co, however, recommends rejecting all of
Icahn's nominees.
"While we believe that the dissidents have correctly
identified certain areas of concern, we do not believe that
these issues, in the aggregate, are so egregious as to warrant
the support of the dissident nominees," the firm said.
ELEMENTS OF SUCCESS
There is no way to predict whether Icahn's team would be
successful if elected. But the elements that have made Denner
and Mulligan successful indicates that from a healthcare
activist point of view, they would have big boots to fill.
"I didn't know Alex well prior to his coming on the board,"
said Stephen Sherwin, a director of Biogen, "but he has an
unusual mix of business and scientific acumen and experience."
Those who have worked with the two say that their success
has as much to do with intangible aspects of personality and
persuasiveness as with their scientific and business skills.
"It takes a special kind of talent to effect change in the
face of a hostile board," said Jason Aryeh, general partner at
JALAA Equities LP, an activist hedge fund focused on small to
mid-cap biotechnology companies. "Carl has a big stick and can
clearly put his foot down on someone's throat, but that doesn't
always work. You have to know how to titrate the pressure and
Alex has a feel for titrating it."
When the pair arrived at ImClone in 2006, for example, its
founder had been sentenced to seven years in prison in an
insider trading scandal. The company had chewed through multiple
chief executives, and morale was low.
"There was a real void of scientific leadership," said
Andrea Rabney, the company's former head of communications.
Denner and Mulligan, those who worked alongside them said,
reinvigorated the scientists, recalibrated the commercial
strategy and turned it into an attractive acquisition candidate.
"The people sitting in the office doing the work were
Richard and Alex," said David Sidransky, who was on the board
when they joined. "Alex was there every day, all day, into the
wee hours of the morning. They picked up the company and they
really created an incredible amount of value."
In 2008 they sold ImClone to Eli Lilly & Co for $6.5
billion. The experience set them up for future success at Biogen
and Genzyme, acquired by Sanofi last year for $20
billion.
CHANGES AT FOREST
Forest is a different kind of animal than ImClone in that it
relies less on its own drug discovery for growth and more on
products licensed from others. Its expansion was fueled by its
blockbuster antidepressant Lexapro, which lost patent protection
earlier this year. The company believes it will make up for
those lost sales with as many as nine new products.
Last year alone it launched new drugs to treat infection,
depression and respiratory disorders. It won approval for
another respiratory drug this year and expects a green light for
drugs to treat chronic constipation, depression and
schizophrenia in the coming year.
Icahn maintains the company's sales force cannot efficiently
market products in so many therapeutic areas and recommends
divesting products that are not "core" to the business.
Forest counters that while Icahn's plans would undoubtedly
cut costs, the decrease in revenue from divested assets would
likely offset any cost reductions. Some of its shareholders
agree.
R.J. Kirk, one of biotech's savviest dealmakers and a Forest
shareholder, says Icah