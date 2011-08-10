* Glass Lewis backs Richard Mulligan for Forest board

* Says dubious of board's ability to enact reforms (Adds comment from Forest)

NEW YORK Aug 9 Proxy voting advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co said it is backing one of Carl Icahn's four nominees to the Forest Laboratories FRX.N board of directors.

Glass Lewis issued a report in which it recommended that Forest shareholders vote for Richard Mulligan on the proxy card that includes the Icahn nominees, The Icahn Group announced in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Forest has been trying to fend off a proxy challenge from the billionaire investor, who owns about a 7 percent stake in the drugmaker, and has urged shareholders to vote for its slate of directors and reject Icahn's nominees.

"We believe the dissidents have identified several noteworthy issues regarding the company's overall performance," the report dated Aug. 8, which was obtained by Reuters, said.

"We believe that shareholders should support the nomination of Richard Mulligan," the Glass Lewis report said.

"Mr. Mulligan currently serves on the boards of Biogen Idec (BIIB.O) and Enzon (Pharmaceuticals) ENZN.O, both of which are companies where the Icahn Group has sought and successfully obtained board seats. We note that share prices of Biogen and Enzon have both increased since Mr. Mulligan became involved with those respective boards," the independent proxy advisory firm said.

It said in putting up Kenneth Goodman, Forest had failed to nominate a truly independent candidate to oversee its board.

"We believe that the Forest Labs board has had ample opportunities to identify and appoint an independent chairman or presiding director. However, we see that the incumbent directors instead appointed a presiding director whose independence is highly questionable," the Glass Lewis report said.

It went on to say that the Forest choice, "leaves us feeling highly dubious of the board's ability to enact truly positive corporate governance reforms and only serves to drive home the Icahn Group's argument that the company's board is filled with entrenched directors."

A spokeswoman for Forest said the company disagrees with the Glass Lewis recommendation supporting Richard Mulligan.

"...we firmly believe that Mulligan has a conflict of interest due to his service on the board of Biogen Idec," the spokeswoman said in an emailed statement.

"Because new product licensing and acquisitions are critical to Forest, it simply defies logic to believe that Mulligan could effectively represent the interests of Forest shareholders while simultaneously serving on the board of a competitor pursuing the same products in the marketplace."

Glass Lewis also noted that the average board tenure of the incumbent directors is 17 years, and that board tenure of the four directors that the Icahn group is seeking to remove is at least 13 years.

"We further note that one dissident nominee would represent 10 percent of the total expected board seats, which we believe is reasonable given the Icahn Group's current ownership stake in the company.

While admitting that one dissident director would wield limited power, Glass Lewis said that he along with the board-nominated independent directors, "should help provide the company with fresh perspective." (Reporting by Bill Berkrot, editing by Bernard Orr and Carol Bishopric)