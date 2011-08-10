* ISS backs all 10 nominees
* Comes after Glass Lewis backed 1 Icahn nominee
* Icahn ups stake in Forest to 9.2 percent
* Forest shares off 2.8 pct
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, Aug 10 Forest Laboratories Inc
FRX.N won backing from proxy advisory firm ISS for all 10 of
its board nominees, dimming the chances that billionaire
investor Carl Icahn will win a significant presence on the
drugmaker's board.
The support for Forest comes after another proxy advisory
firm, Glass Lewis, on Tuesday recommended shareholders support
one of the four nominees put forth by Icahn. Still, ahead of
the Aug. 18 shareholder meeting, Icahn was gearing up for the
fight, disclosing he had increased his stake in Forest to 9.2
percent.
"I've always thought it was kind of a long shot to get
board members on there," Jefferies & Co analyst Corey Davis
said. "The ISS recommendation probably seals it."
One of Icahn's major arguments for change weakened after
the U.S. government decided last week not to pursue efforts to
bar longtime Forest Chief Executive Howard Solomon from
participation in federal healthcare programs. The government
had initially moved against Solomon after the company settled
federal charges last year of improperly marketing several
drugs.
"The Street believes that Forest will be able to keep all
the slate of directors they have nominated or they currently
have and Icahn doesn't have a great chance," Collins Stewart
analyst Louise Chen said.
Icahn was not immediately available for comment.
In addition to the government probe, Forest became
vulnerable to an activist investor because it faces steep
revenue declines as its products lose patent protection, a fate
awaiting most of the pharmaceutical industry.
Revenue at the New York-based company, with a market value
of about $10 billion, is projected to drop by about one-fourth
after its Lexapro antidepressant loses patent protection early
next year.
Company shares are worth less than half of what they were
at their height in 2004 and about 40 percent less than peak
2007 levels, though they had begun to rebound before Icahn made
his move.
After Icahn began his challenge in June, Forest named three
new nominees to the board, while saying that two longtime
members would not stand for reelection.
"There are benefits to their involvement that are still
there even if they don't get board seats," Davis said of
Icahn's group.
NO 'COMPELLING' CASE FOR CHANGE
Thursday's report from Institutional Shareholder Services
found that Icahn had pointed to some legitimate concerns about
corporate governance and Forest's share price performance, but
not enough to upend the board.
"Despite these concerns about how attentive the incumbent
directors have been to the practice and responsibility of
director independence, we do not find, on balance, that the
dissident has made a compelling case that change is needed at
the board level," the ISS report said.
The report also found "little evidence to support the
dissidents' contention that the board has made major strategic
missteps in planning for the upcoming patent cliffs."
Glass Lewis said on Tuesday that shareholders should back
one of Icahn's nominees -- Richard Mulligan, a Harvard Medical
School genetics professor who sits on the boards of biotech
companies Biogen Idec Inc (BIIB.O) and Enzon Pharmaceuticals
Inc ENZN.O. [ID:nN1E7781Q3]
An Icahn victory next week could boost the stock, as
investors may feel that he would agitate for a sale of the
company. Duncan Williams analyst Irina Rivkind said she
believed that that any win by Icahn would "result in an upward
movement in the stock."
Chen, however, said Icahn might need to get all four of his
nominees on the board to spark a significant stock move.
"He'd have to get some meaningful amount of coverage," Chen
said. "I think it'd have to be all or nothing."
Icahn's previous stake of about 7 percent made him the
second-largest Forest shareholder, according to Thomson Reuters
data. With his increased stake, Icahn would still appear to
rank second behind Wellington Management Co, which had a 12.2
percent stake, according to the data.
Forest shares were off 2.8 percent at $33.78 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange, slightly greater than
the drop for the broader market.
(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf, editing by Gerald E. McCormick,
Dave Zimmerman)