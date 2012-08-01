RPT-UPDATE 1-Dialysis service provider DaVita's profit beats estimates
Feb 16 DaVita Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as demand rose for its kidney care services.
Aug 1 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn said on Wednesday that influential proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services is backing two of his nominees to the board at drugmaker Forest Laboratories Inc.
Icahn is waging a proxy fight to elect four directors to Forest's 10-member board at its annual meeting on Aug. 15.
ISS has recommended that Forest shareholders vote for Icahn nominees Daniel Ninivaggi and Pierre Legault, Icahn said in a statement. Officials at ISS and Forest Labs were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Michele Gershberg; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Feb 16 DaVita Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as demand rose for its kidney care services.
* Stada supervisory board to discuss M&A process Fri -source (Adds comments from sources and detail on third investor)
* Arrest may impact Samsung's strategic decision-making - experts