June 23 Forest Laboratories Inc, which
is being acquired by generic drugmaker Actavis Plc, said
on Monday that its antidepressant Viibryd performed
significantly better than a placebo for treating generalized
anxiety disorder, according to data from three late-stage
studies.
Forest announced the top line results from three Phase III
studies involving a total of nearly 1,500 patients suffering
from generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) - two flexible-dose
studies and one fixed-dose trial.
In each study, the company said, Viibryd proved
statistically significantly better in lowering scores on the
Hamilton Rating Scale for Anxiety compared with patients who
received a placebo. Forest did not release detailed results.
Viibryd, known chemically as vilazodone, had sales of $52.8
million in the most recent quarter for treatment of major
depressive disorder. An expanded approval for GAD should help
increase sales of the medicine.
Forest said it expected to file its supplemental application
seeking U.S. approval for Viibryd in GAD in 2015.
The most common side effects reported in the studies were
nausea, diarrhea and headache, Forest said.
(Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)