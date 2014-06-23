June 23 Forest Laboratories Inc, which is being acquired by generic drugmaker Actavis Plc, said on Monday that its antidepressant Viibryd performed significantly better than a placebo for treating generalized anxiety disorder, according to data from three late-stage studies.

Forest announced the top line results from three Phase III studies involving a total of nearly 1,500 patients suffering from generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) - two flexible-dose studies and one fixed-dose trial.

In each study, the company said, Viibryd proved statistically significantly better in lowering scores on the Hamilton Rating Scale for Anxiety compared with patients who received a placebo. Forest did not release detailed results.

Viibryd, known chemically as vilazodone, had sales of $52.8 million in the most recent quarter for treatment of major depressive disorder. An expanded approval for GAD should help increase sales of the medicine.

Forest said it expected to file its supplemental application seeking U.S. approval for Viibryd in GAD in 2015.

The most common side effects reported in the studies were nausea, diarrhea and headache, Forest said. (Reporting by Bill Berkrot; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)