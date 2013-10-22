Oct 22 Forest Laboratories Inc on
Tuesday reported quarterly earnings before product acquisition
costs that were more than twice what analysts expected, as sales
of its treatments for Alzheimer's disease and depression
increased.
The company, which has a new chief executive after investor
Carl Icahn sought change at the top, said revenue rose 17
percent during the quarter.
It reported earnings of 36 cents per share, excluding
product acquisition-related costs. Analysts expected 15 cents
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net profit rose to $70 million, or 26 cents per share, from
$21 million, or 8 cents a share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased to $855 million from $761 million a year
earlier.
Former Bausch & Lomb Inc head Brent Saunders started on Oct.
1 as Forest's CEO, replacing longtime leader Howard Soloman. The
move came after years of wrangling with Icahn as part of a deal
that averted a proxy fight this past summer.