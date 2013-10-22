(Corrects last paragraph to say the stock is listed on the New
York Stock Exchange, not Nasdaq)
* Full-year adjusted earnings forecast $0.95-$1.15/share vs.
est $0.96
* Alzheimer's disease, depression drugs drive second-quarter
sales
* Research and development costs fall 6 pct
* Shares up 2 pct
Oct 22 Forest Laboratories Inc reported
quarterly earnings that were twice what analysts expected due to
strong sales of its Alzheimer's disease and depression drugs and
lower spending on research and development.
The drugmaker's shares rose about 2 percent in opening
trading on Tuesday.
Chief Executive Brent Saunders, who took the reins of Forest
after activist investor Carl Icahn sought change at the top,
said the company is reviewing changes to its strategy as it
prepares to lose its patent on its key Alzheimer's disease drug,
Namenda, in 2015.
Namenda sales rose 7.8 percent to $396.3 million in the
second quarter while those of the company's depression drug,
Viibryd, were up about 19 percent at $47.4 million.
Saunders, the former head of Bausch & Lomb Inc, started his
term on Oct. 1, replacing longtime leader Howard Soloman. The
move was part of a deal with Icahn to avert a proxy fight this
past summer.
The company also cut its forecast for full-year research and
development expense to about $800 million from about $835
million it estimated in April.
R&D expenses fell about 6 percent to $191.4 million in the
second quarter ended Sept. 30.
Forest said it expected full-year adjusted earnings of $0.95
per share to $1.15 per share. Analysts were expecting $0.96,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Quarterly earnings were 36 cents per share, excluding
product acquisition-related costs, way above analysts'
expectation of 15 cents per share.
Net profit rose to $70 million, or 26 cents per share, from
$21 million, or 8 cents a share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased to $855 million from $761 million a year
earlier, and was above the analysts' estimate of $841 million.
Forest shares were trading at $45.19 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui and Caroline Humer; Editing by
Jeffrey Benkoe and Kirti Pandey)