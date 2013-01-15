Jan 15 Forest Laboratories Inc on
Tuesday posted a fiscal third-quarter loss as sales of its
antidepressant Lexapro continued to be buffeted by generic
competition.
The company posted a net loss in the quarter that ended Dec.
31, of $153.6 million, or 58 cents a share, compared with a
profit of $278.4 million, or $1.04 a year ago. Sales fell 41.6
percent to $678 million from $1.2 billion a year ago.
Analysts had on average expected a loss of 14 cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it expects its adjusted earnings per share
for the fiscal year ending March 31 to be at the lower end of
its previously forecast range of 45 cents to 60 cents a share.
It expects revenue to be between $3.1 billion and $3.2 billion.
Excluding one-time items, the company posted a loss of 21
cents per share in the fiscal third-quarter.
Forest, which fought a bruising battle last year with
activist Carl Icahn, is placing its hopes on a series of new
products it hopes will offset losses from Lexapro and drive
future growth.