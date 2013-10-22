* Full-year adjusted earnings forecast $0.95-$1.15/share vs.
est $0.96
* Alzheimer's disease, depression drugs drive 2nd-quarter
sales
* Research and development costs fall 6 pct
* Shares rise 6 pct
By Zeba Siddiqui
Oct 22 Forest Laboratories Inc's new
chief executive signaled strategic changes that will help the
drugmaker focus on multiple new growth areas as it prepares to
lose patent protection on another of its top-sellers.
Forest shares gained 6 percent to reach a more than six-year
high on Tuesday.
Forest relied heavily on its antidepressant Lexapro for much
of its sales until last year, when it lost protection on the
drug.
A subsequent hit to earnings invited criticism from
billionaire investor Carl Icahn, Forest's second-largest
shareholder. CEO Brent Saunders' appointment was part of a deal
the company's board made with Icahn to avert a proxy fight this
past summer.
Over the past few months, Forest has launched several new
products and its current development pipeline consists of
treatments for infectious disease, pain management and acute
heart failure, among others.
"There is pent-up demand for change at Forest," CEO Saunders
told analysts on Tuesday after the company reported
second-quarter earnings that were more than double what analysts
were expecting, as sales of some recently launched products shot
up.
Saunders, a former board member who started as Forest CEO in
October, said he is evaluating Forest's international business
strategy and would also look to reduce the company's cost
structure, without providing additional details.
Share repurchases, dividends and "accretive acquisitions"
are among some other areas where Saunders said the company will
look to deploy its cash as part of the strategic review. The CEO
said he will elaborate on his plans by January 2014.
"Forest remains an outlier among its peers with over $3
billion of cash on the balance sheet and better use of this cash
appears to be a priority for the new CEO," J.P. Morgan
Securities analyst Chris Scott said.
NEXT GENERATION DRIVES GROWTH
Forest said sales of its newly launched, or
"next-generation" products, drove earnings growth in the second
quarter.
Sales of all such products, which include the chronic
obstructive pulmonary disease drug Tudorza and extended-release
version of its Alzheimer's drug Namenda, rose about 50 percent
to $303.0 million in the quarter.
Namenda, a long-time growth driver for Forest, is set to
lose patent protection in 2015.
Forest launched the extended-release version, called Namenda
XR, in June and is trying to transition all existing Namenda
patients to the newer form of the drug. Sales across the Namenda
franchise rose 11 percent in the quarter.
"Interestingly, management appeared more open to a hard
switch to Namenda XR (i.e., no longer shipping Namenda) at some
point in the future," J.P. Morgan's Schott said in a note.
Tudorza, which Forest launched in December, brought in sales
of about $16.7 million, up slightly from $15.9 million in the
first quarter.
Forest said it expects full-year adjusted earnings of
$0.95-$1.15 per share. This compares with analysts' expectation
of $0.96, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Forest shares, which are up some 25 percent since the
beginning of this year, gained as much as 6 percent to $47.08 -
a level the stock last hit in July 2007.