* Snap is buying mapping startup zenly for $200 million- Bloomberg, citing sources Source text: https://bloom.bg/2sCMuXc Further company coverage:
June 8 Forestar Group Inc said on Thursday U.S. homebuilder D.R. Horton Inc's offer to buy a majority of the real estate developer could be superior to Starwood Capital Group's bid to buy Forestar.
Forestar said it was still subject to the merger agreement with investment firm Starwood, which in April said it would buy the Texas-based company for $14.25 per share.
D.R. Horton on Monday offered to buy 75 percent of Forestar for $16.25 per share or about $520 million in cash. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
June 21 Private equity firm Sycamore Partners is in advanced talks to acquire Staples Inc following an auction for the U.S. office supplies retailer, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, in a deal that could top $6 billion.
LONDON, June 21 Diageo Plc has agreed to buy George Clooney's high-end tequila brand Casamigos in a deal valuing it at up to $1 billion, as the world's largest spirits maker seeks to boost its presence in a high-growth market.