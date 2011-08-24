* Stora Enso CEO: Europe paper demand won't return to pre-2008

* M-Real says bidders interested in its mills

* Sappi sees uncertainty, eyes sales ramp in emerging markets

* SCA eyes M&A in Brazil, China

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Aug 24 Prospects of another economic slowdown may force global forest products companies to cut capacity in Europe while they pursue growth in emerging markets and packaging, executives say.

The industry that has long struggled with slowing demand and overcapacity needs to accept the current weak demand for paper as the "new normal", said Jouko Karvinen, CEO of Stora Enso , the world's third biggest paper and board producer.

"We lost about 20 percent of the European paper demand in six weeks in late 2008 ... We've gotten about half of it back in two and half years," Karvinen said in an interview at the Reuters Forest Forum, taking place in Helsinki, Stockholm and Johannesburg. "This is the new normal level."

Paper demand in the rich countries has fallen as consumers shift from print to online and to electronic media such as Apple Inc's iPad tablet computers.

Karvinen -- who arrived at the interview with an iPad in hand and said he reads newspapers and magazines online -- said another economic slowdown, combined with the shift to digital, could deal a permanent blow.

"If advertising-driven media under an economic downturn moves to digital, will they come back after recovery? No," he said.

The CEO of Johannesburg-listed Sappi , the world's largest maker of fine paper used in glossy magazines, also said he was uncertain over prospects in Europe, as businesses in the region find it tough to make spending decisions.

CEO Ralph Boettger said Sappi plans to boost sales in emerging markets such as Russia and China.

ON THE HUNT

SCA (SCAb.ST), the Swedish paper and hygiene products maker, this month unveiled the acquisition of a Turkish maker of diapers and napkins and said it was on the hunt for hygiene units in developing markets.

"We are very interested in entering ... Brazil. And we are looking continuously in China, (to see) whether we can accelerate our presence there through any acquisitions," he said, adding there were several interesting candidates in the two countries.

Finland's M-real , transforming itself from a paper maker into more of a packaging board company, is also considering setting up production in Asia in the mid to long term, said CFO Matti Morsky.

Stora Enso, which has led Europe's restructuring with many paper mill closures in the past six years, is looking for growth through its profitable pulp and consumer packaging board businesses. It plans to invest, together with Chile's Arauco, some $1.9 billion in a 1.3 million tonne pulp mill in Uruguay.

The industry is waiting for UPM-Kymmene , the world's top graphic paper maker, to announce capacity closures after its deal to buy Myllykoski was approved. The scale of cuts by UPM is expected to determine the industry's pricing power.

Analysts expect further consolidation in Europe's paper sector.

M-real's Morsky said the company is on track with its plan to sell or close its weak paper mills in France and Germany, and has been approached by a number of potential bidders.

Karvinen also said Stora Enso could be part of consolidation in Europe, although he declined to comment on specifics. (Additional reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Will Waterman and David Holmes)