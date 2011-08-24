* Stora Enso CEO: Europe paper demand won't return to
pre-2008
* M-Real says bidders interested in its mills
* Sappi sees uncertainty, eyes sales ramp in emerging
markets
* SCA eyes M&A in Brazil, China
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, Aug 24 Prospects of another economic
slowdown may force global forest products companies to cut
capacity in Europe while they pursue growth in emerging markets
and packaging, executives say.
The industry that has long struggled with slowing demand and
overcapacity needs to accept the current weak demand for paper
as the "new normal", said Jouko Karvinen, CEO of Stora Enso
, the world's third biggest paper and board producer.
"We lost about 20 percent of the European paper demand in
six weeks in late 2008 ... We've gotten about half of it back in
two and half years," Karvinen said in an interview at the
Reuters Forest Forum, taking place in Helsinki, Stockholm and
Johannesburg. "This is the new normal level."
Paper demand in the rich countries has fallen as consumers
shift from print to online and to electronic media such as Apple
Inc's iPad tablet computers.
Karvinen -- who arrived at the interview with an iPad in
hand and said he reads newspapers and magazines online -- said
another economic slowdown, combined with the shift to digital,
could deal a permanent blow.
"If advertising-driven media under an economic downturn
moves to digital, will they come back after recovery? No," he
said.
The CEO of Johannesburg-listed Sappi , the world's
largest maker of fine paper used in glossy magazines, also said
he was uncertain over prospects in Europe, as businesses in the
region find it tough to make spending decisions.
CEO Ralph Boettger said Sappi plans to boost sales in
emerging markets such as Russia and China.
ON THE HUNT
SCA (SCAb.ST), the Swedish paper and hygiene products maker,
this month unveiled the acquisition of a Turkish maker of
diapers and napkins and said it was on the hunt for hygiene
units in developing markets.
"We are very interested in entering ... Brazil. And we are
looking continuously in China, (to see) whether we can
accelerate our presence there through any acquisitions," he
said, adding there were several interesting candidates in the
two countries.
Finland's M-real , transforming itself from a
paper maker into more of a packaging board company, is also
considering setting up production in Asia in the mid to long
term, said CFO Matti Morsky.
Stora Enso, which has led Europe's restructuring with many
paper mill closures in the past six years, is looking for growth
through its profitable pulp and consumer packaging board
businesses. It plans to invest, together with Chile's Arauco,
some $1.9 billion in a 1.3 million tonne pulp mill in Uruguay.
The industry is waiting for UPM-Kymmene , the
world's top graphic paper maker, to announce capacity closures
after its deal to buy Myllykoski was approved. The scale of cuts
by UPM is expected to determine the industry's pricing power.
Analysts expect further consolidation in Europe's paper
sector.
M-real's Morsky said the company is on track with its plan
to sell or close its weak paper mills in France and Germany, and
has been approached by a number of potential bidders.
Karvinen also said Stora Enso could be part of consolidation
in Europe, although he declined to comment on specifics.
(Additional reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Terhi Kinnunen;
Editing by Will Waterman and David Holmes)