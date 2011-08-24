HELSINKI Aug 24 Packaging board and paper maker M-real has been approached by a number of potential bidders for its loss-making paper mills, a senior executive said.

Chief Financial Officer Matti Morsky said a tough credit environment could hurt the sale process, but he was not seeing an impact yet.

The Finnish company, which is transforming itself from paper maker to more of a consumer board company, is looking to sell or close its office paper mill in France as well as two specialty paper units in Germany.

"We have been approached by -- not too many concerning the speciality papers -- but by quite a few concerning the Alizay asset," Morsky said in an interview at the Reuters Forest Forum.

He added the company should be set to decide in September whether to sell the sites or start the closure process.

"Indirectly one has to admit that a lot is dependent on outside financing ... The uncertainty which seems to be coming to the banking world and financing of these type of transactions may have an impact on the final outcome of the process."

Shares in M-real fell as much as 24 percent on one day earlier this month after the company missed expectations for its second-quarter result and gave a disappointing outlook for July-September.

Morsky said investors might have misunderstood its business situation, interpreting the expected losses ahead of the mill closures as negative news. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Will Waterman)