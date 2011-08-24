* Says has been approached by potential bidders

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Aug 24 Packaging board and paper maker M-real has been approached by a number of potential bidders for its loss-making paper mills, a senior executive said on Wednesday.

Chief Financial Officer Matti Morsky said a tough credit environment could hurt the sale process, but he was not seeing an impact yet.

Those comments, along with his remarks that investors interpreted the company's second-quarter report too negatively, prompted the shares to briefly rise around 7 percent.

The Finnish company, which is transforming itself from paper maker to more of a consumer board company, is looking to sell or close its office paper mill in Alizay, France as well as two specialty paper units in Germany.

"We have been approached by -- not too many concerning the speciality papers -- but by quite a few concerning the Alizay asset," Morsky said in an interview at the Reuters Forest Forum, taking place in Helsinki, Stockholm and Johannesburg.

He added the company should be set to decide in September whether to sell the sites or start the closure process.

"Indirectly one has to admit that a lot is dependent on outside financing ... The uncertainty which seems to be coming to the banking world and financing of these type of transactions may have an impact on the final outcome of the process."

MARKET REACTION

Earlier this month, shares in M-real fell as much as 24 percent on a gloomy market day after the company missed expectations for its second-quarter result and gave a disappointing outlook for July-September.

Morsky said investors might have misunderstood its business situation, interpreting the expected losses ahead of the mill closures as negative news. The weak outlook was partly due to customers of the mills for sale starting to look for other suppliers, he said.

"The missing point in the market reaction ... was what we really announced in May ... that we're are now putting a lot of effort making remaining loss-making paper businesses to disappear from the portfolio," he said.

Shares in the company were up 4.1 percent on Wednesday at 1419 GMT.

M-real has said the planned mill cuts or divestments would boost group's operating result by about 60 million euros per year, compared to 2010. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl and Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Will Waterman and Jon Loades-Carter)