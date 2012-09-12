By Jussi Rosendahl
| HELSINKI, Sept 12
HELSINKI, Sept 12 Finnish paperboard maker Metsa
Board is delivering healthy product volumes this
quarter and expects stronger growth ahead as its shift from
paper to more profitable consumer packaging helps it weather
Europe's debt crisis, its chief executive said.
"Order inflows have normalised, operating rates are good,
deliveries are developing well as planned," Mikko Helander told
the Reuters Forest Forum on Wednesday, reiterating the company's
plans to raise paperboard prices.
Helander has carried out a drastic turnaround at Metsa
Board, formerly known as M-real, by eliminating most of its
paper production and focusing on consumer packaging,
particularly folding boxboards used in products like cigarette
and chocolate packages.
While the European paper industry continues to struggle with
overcapacity and falling demand, Metsa is prepared to expand its
annual folding boxboard production by 16 percent, or 150,000
tonnes, fr o m early 2013.
"There have been concerns that this capacity might disturb
the supply-demand balance... but it's opposite. This capacity is
very much needed," Helander said.
European market leader Metsa Board holds some 35 percent of
the continent's capacity in folding boxboard. Other producers in
Europe include Stora Enso, Mayr-Melnhof and
International Paper.
Folding boxboard makers say they can win more share of the
global 500 billion euro packaging market as their products are
lighter, cheaper and environmentally friendly compared with
plastic, aluminium, glass or recycled boxboard.
SHIFTING TO GROWTH
Helander said the company was on track to increase its
paperboard delivery volumes in July-September from the previous
quarter.
Heavy paper mill losses and closure costs have weighed on
the company's bottom line until this year, but Helander said the
company was finally shifting into growth mode.
"Now we can accelerate business development in our core
business... Based on that I expect even faster and even more
positive development for it," he said.
He said visibility over the global economy was "very poor"
but was not worried about the company's health.
"At the moment when I look at our own business, I don't have
any reason to be worried," he said.
Stora Enso is currently planning a massive board and pulp
investment in China. Helander said Metsa is also considering
setting up production in Asia, although no plans were imminent.
Helander said he does not expect Metsa to make big strategic
moves ahead although it may sell its remaining paper business.
It still owns one paper site in Husum, Sweden, a large
integrated mill making fine paper and pulp.
Helander said the mill was cost-efficient enough to keep
running, but made clear he was ready to let it go.
"European paper industry has to be further consolidated...
When the time is ready, we are very eager to participate," he
said.