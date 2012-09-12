By Jussi Rosendahl
| HELSINKI, Sept 12
Metsa Board is delivering healthy volumes this
quarter as its shift from paper to more profitable consumer
packaging products helps it weather Europe's debt crisis, its
chief executive said.
"Order inflows have normalised, operating rates are good,
deliveries are developing well as planned," Mikko Helander told
the Reuters Forest Forum on Wednesday, reiterating the company's
plans to raise paperboard prices.
Helander recently finished a drastic turnaround at Metsa
Board, formerly known as M-real, by eliminating most of its
paper production and focusing on consumer packaging,
particularly folding boxboards which are used in products like
cigarette and chocolate packages.