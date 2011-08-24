* SCA CEO says an econ slowdown would hit packaging unit

* Says hygiene until will be resilient in event of slowdown

* Hygiene unit on lookout for acquisitions in Brazil, China

* Denies speculation is contemplating sale of packaging

By Anna Ringstrom and Christopher Jungstedt

STOCKHOLM, Aug 24 Swedish paper and hygiene products maker SCA's (SCAb.ST) packaging unit, Europe's second-largest, would expect to take a hit if financial market turbulence continued, Chief Executive Jan Johansson told Reuters on Wednesday.

In the first of a series of interviews with paper industry sector chief executives this week at the Reuters Forest Forum, Johansson said he did not think that the financial crisis had yet damaged the wider economy or SCA, but signs of a slowdown might become visible when industrial activity ramps up again after the August holiday season.

"It is clear that the real economy will be affected if the financial market continues to look the way it does ... It would be surprising if it didn't have an effect if the situation we have in Europe and the U.S. continues."

"But if industrial production slows, packaging will be affected," he said. Packaging accounts for roughly a quarter of SCA's sales.

Johansson said SCA's hygiene businesses, Personal Care and Tissue, which account for 60 percent of sales and rank as the world's third largest, would probably be very little affected by an economic downturn.

Paper makers, struggling for years with weak demand and overcapacity as the news industry increasingly moves from print to online, are expected to have to make further capacity cuts and consolidate if the economy slows.

Johansson said clients at SCA's relatively small publication paper business were cautious, waiting to see where the cyclical advertising market would head.

He nevertheless stuck to guidance given in July for favourable demand in all SCA's units, strong growth for the hygiene businesses in emerging markets and profit margin growth this year for the packaging, tissue and personal care units.

SCA posts third-quarter results on Oct. 25.

He said he was surprised that raw material prices had remained at high levels in the recent market turmoil. "Expectations are still that we will see raw material (prices) coming down," he said.

EYEING BRAZIL, CHINA ACQUISITIONS

Johansson said SCA, which unveiled this month the acquisition of a Turkish incontinence care firm, had room for more acquisitions and that the hygiene units were on the hunt.

"We are very interested in entering ... Brazil. And we are looking continuously in China, (to see) whether we can accelerate our presence there through any acquisitions," he said, adding that there were several interesting candidates in the two countries.

SCA remains keen on growing in the Middle East, despite recent unrest, he said.

Johansson dismissed persistent market talk that SCA might be mulling a sale of its packaging business as part of its strategy to focus on hygiene.

"No. We are exclusively working on improvement," he said. "The plan is to develop Packaging, to ... grow in the higher-margin segments, that is to say to focus more on consumer packagings."

The European packaging market does need to consolidate, but SCA's packaging unit has not been approached by potential buyers, he said.

Top executives at Stora Enso, UPM, Sappi and M-Real will be talking to Reuters correspondents on Wednesday and Thursday during the Reuters Forest Forum. (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Will Waterman)