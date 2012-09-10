* Stora Enso's sawmills prepare for further production cuts
* Company expanding into buildings business
* Eyes growth from ecological buildings
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, Sept 10 Finnish forestry company Stora
Enso expects a harsh winter season ahead for its
sawmills and is likely to trim output as Europe's debt crisis
hits the region's construction industry, a top executive said.
Stora Enso, one of the world's top sellers of pulp and paper
as well as sawn timber, posted a 67 percent drop in
second-quarter profits from wood products as European customers
struggled to raise financing for building projects.
Hannu Kasurinen, the head of the group's Building and Living
business, told Reuters' Forest Forum on Monday that the outlook
has not improved much.
"It will be a tough winter," he said, adding that his unit
is currently negotiating with unions for temporary production
cuts in its sawmills during the October-March period.
"We will actively curtail all the assets that need to be
curtailed," he said.
The wood product unit makes more than half of its annual
sales of 1.67 billion euros ($2.14 billion) in Europe.
Kasurinen said that during the last global recession around
2008-2009, stimulus spending by various governments helped
support demand for sawn timber. With Europe now in austerity
mode, he said that was not the case this time around.
"That's obviously something that is clearly worse (for us
now) than it used to be," he said, adding that higher raw
materials costs were another major headache.
In addition to large cuts in its paper production, Stora
Enso has permanently cut about 20 percent of its sawmill
capacity since 2006. Kasurinen said there were no plans yet to
close more factories, but the company could adjust output within
existing facilities.
GREEN BUILDINGS
The forest industry accounts for around 20 percent of
Finnish exports. With demand for paper in decline throughout
Europe, the country's forest companies have been trying to
invest in new areas that could help it grow in the long-term.
While the wood products business he oversees includes
traditional sawn timber sales, Kasurinen is also responsible for
leading the company's expansion into new businesses such as
ecological, multi-storey and family housing made of wood.
Such products include wooden materials using cross-laminated
timber technology (CLT), considered more energy-efficient with a
smaller carbon footprint compared with concrete.
Wood accounts for around 9 percent of all construction
material in Europe, and Kasurinen said it could grow to around
19 or 20 percent in the future.
"Then this goal of a billion (euro business) would be
visible," he said, while adding that the company would need to
prove to customers that more use of wood makes economic as well
as ecological sense.
Stora Enso's residential projects incorporating CLT include
the eight-storey Bridport House in Hackney, London.
($1 = 0.7812 euros)
(Additional reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Terhi Kinnunen;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)