By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Sept 10 Finnish forestry company Stora Enso expects a harsh winter season ahead for its sawmills and is likely to trim output as Europe's debt crisis hits the region's construction industry, a top executive said.

Stora Enso, one of the world's top sellers of pulp and paper as well as sawn timber, posted a 67 percent drop in second-quarter profits from wood products as European customers struggled to raise financing for building projects.

Hannu Kasurinen, the head of the group's Building and Living business, told Reuters' Forest Forum on Monday that the outlook has not improved much.

"It will be a tough winter," he said, adding that his unit is currently negotiating with unions for temporary production cuts in its sawmills during the October-March period.

"We will actively curtail all the assets that need to be curtailed," he said.

The wood product unit makes more than half of its annual sales of 1.67 billion euros ($2.14 billion) in Europe.

Kasurinen said that during the last global recession around 2008-2009, stimulus spending by various governments helped support demand for sawn timber. With Europe now in austerity mode, he said that was not the case this time around.

"That's obviously something that is clearly worse (for us now) than it used to be," he said, adding that higher raw materials costs were another major headache.

In addition to large cuts in its paper production, Stora Enso has permanently cut about 20 percent of its sawmill capacity since 2006. Kasurinen said there were no plans yet to close more factories, but the company could adjust output within existing facilities.

GREEN BUILDINGS

The forest industry accounts for around 20 percent of Finnish exports. With demand for paper in decline throughout Europe, the country's forest companies have been trying to invest in new areas that could help it grow in the long-term.

While the wood products business he oversees includes traditional sawn timber sales, Kasurinen is also responsible for leading the company's expansion into new businesses such as ecological, multi-storey and family housing made of wood.

Such products include wooden materials using cross-laminated timber technology (CLT), considered more energy-efficient with a smaller carbon footprint compared with concrete.

Wood accounts for around 9 percent of all construction material in Europe, and Kasurinen said it could grow to around 19 or 20 percent in the future.

"Then this goal of a billion (euro business) would be visible," he said, while adding that the company would need to prove to customers that more use of wood makes economic as well as ecological sense.

Stora Enso's residential projects incorporating CLT include the eight-storey Bridport House in Hackney, London. ($1 = 0.7812 euros) (Additional reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Hugh Lawson)