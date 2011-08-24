HELSINKI Aug 24 European paper demand is unlikely ever to recover to pre-2008 levels, said the chief executive of Stora Enso , the world's third biggest paper and board maker, warning economic slowdown could force more mills to close.

"We lost about 20 percent of the European paper demand in six weeks in late 2008 ... We've gotten about half of it back in two and half years," CEO Jouko Karvinen said in a Reuters Forest Forum interview on Wednesday.

"This is the new normal level ... What is it going to be in 2015, 2020? We're going to have a new normal level ... Now we are at the post-2007 normal level," he said.

(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Will Waterman)