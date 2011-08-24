(Repeats to re-format table)
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI Aug 24 European paper demand is
unlikely ever to recover to pre-2008 levels, said the chief
executive of Stora Enso , the world's third biggest
paper and board maker, and another economic downturn could force
more mills to close.
"We lost about 20 percent of the European paper demand in
six weeks in late 2008 ... We've gotten about half of it back in
two and half years," CEO Jouko Karvinen said in a Reuters Forest
Forum interview on Wednesday.
"This is the new normal level ... What is it going to be in
2015, 2020? We're going to have a new normal level ... Now we
are at the post-2007 normal level," he said.
The European paper industry has been grappling with weak
demand and overcapacity for several years as consumers shift
from print to electronic media such as Apple's iPad
tablet computers.
But there are signs demand is even weaker than many
expected. Forest companies recently spooked investors with their
mid-year reports, with European heavyweights warning of rising
uncertainty and tepid demand.
Karvinen said he did not detect a big sentiment change from
a month ago, when the company announced its second-quarter
report, but said business conditions had obviously weakened in
the past few months.
"Is it different than three, six months ago? Yes."
Karvinen said that if the economy slowed down as many
expect, the industry could be dealt another permanent blow.
"If advertising-driven media under an economic downturn
moves to digital, will they come back after recovery? No ... And
I think that's part of what happened post-2008," he said.
However, Karvinen said Stora Enso would cope thanks to past
capacity cuts and strength in areas outside paper, such as pulp
and its consumer packaging board businesses.
Stora Enso is a net seller in pulp and has benefited from
high prices, boosted by Chinese demand.
"The pulp inventories did go up in July, and I think the
common view ... is they'll probably go up in August," he said.
Price increases for long fibre were happening right now, he
said.
"The Chinese have come back to the market."
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Will Waterman and Jon
Loades-Carter)