HELSINKI Aug 25 Finnish forest group UPM-Kymmene aims to grow its energy business and expects Germany's planned exit from nuclear power to open new opportunities, its chief executive said on Thursday.

In an interview at the Reuters Forest forum, CEO Jussi Pesonen also said the embattled European paper industry needed more consolidation and that UPM was on track to outline its plan for Myllykoski mill closures in a few weeks.

The company's energy business had sales of 567 million euros and an operating margin of 42 percent in 2010, and was ripe for growth, Pesonen said.

"There's a lot of decisions that means that electricity prices in Europe will rise," he said.

"This German decision of closing down nuclear will promote a kind of cross-the-border electricity market." (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Will Waterman)