* Has stake in nuclear plants

* Eyes new energy assets, business

* Sees opportunities in German nuclear exit

* Expects more consolidation in paper industry (Adds details, background)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Aug 25 Finnish forest group UPM-Kymmene aims to grow its energy business and sees opportunities in Germany's planned exit from nuclear power, chief executive Jussi Pesonen said on Thursday.

The move comes as European paper demand is weakening and UPM-Kymmene, which has the world's biggest graphic paper capacity, prepares to close some paper mills after acquiring rival Myllykoski.

In addition to making paper and pulp, UPM is Finland's second-biggest electricity producer after Fortum , with total power capacity of about 3,000 megawatts.

Through its stake in the nuclear consortium Teollisuuden Voima Oy, UPM has about a third of the total capacity of two nuclear reactors in Olkiluoto.

It will receive the same share in a third reactor, under construction, as well as a fourth which was granted parliamentary approval last year, together raising UPM's total capacity by 1,000 MW.

CEO Pesonen said he expects the energy business -- with sales of 567 million euros ($817 million) and an operating margin of 42 percent in 2010 -- to grow in the future.

"There are a lot of decisions that mean electricity prices in Europe will rise, such as Germany's decision to close nuclear plants," he said in an interview at the Reuters Forest Forum.

Germany in May decided it would shut all its nuclear reactors by 2022 in a reaction to Japan's Fukushima disaster.

Pesonen said he believed the move would speed up the harmonization of the European electricity market, which he sees providing good opportunities for UPM.

"This German decision of closing down nuclear will promote a kind of cross-the-border electricity market," he said.

LOW EMISSIONS

Despite Germany's move, Finland has pushed forward with new nuclear stations. Pesonen cited the clean energy factor.

"Low emission electricity is required, if we talk about climate change, it should promote low emissions," he said, adding that developing low cost electricity was also important in Europe, North America and growth markets.

He also said UPM is eyeing new hydropower assets and is awaiting a decision next year by EU officials on whether the company will get funding for a biodiesel pilot plant using logging residues, woodchips and stumps.

The company uses the electricity it generates for its mills, but also sells it on the markets. It is already a net seller of electricity in Finland and Uruguay, where it owns a 1.1-million-tonne eucalyptus pulp mill.

Once the two new nuclear reactors are running, it will have substantial excess.

UPM's energy assets include 13 biomass-based combined heat and power plants integrated in its pulp and paper mills.

Some analysts say UPM's energy assets, after the third Olkiluoto reactor is in place, could be valued at more than 7 billion euros.

UPM shares have fallen about 35 percent this year and traded 8.50 euros at 1400 GMT. Its price to book value is 0.60, compared to its 5-year median of 0.9 according to StarMine.

SPEEDY PAPER CONSOLIDATION

UPM-Kymmene's move to acquire debt-laden rival Myllykoski earlier this year heralded a major and long-awaited move towards consolidating Europe's paper industry, which has been struggling with overcapacity and weak demand for years.

Pesonen is due to announce, by mid-September at latest, which mills it will shut down.

Analysts expect UPM to close as much as 1 million tonnes, or 2 percent of Europe's total capacity of around 51 million tonnes, in a move that would support magazine paper prices and also promote further consolidation in Europe's paper industry.

Pesonen said UPM would act fast, declining to comment further on the plans:

"Speed is important, that's the key word in the Myllykoski acquisition," he said. "We will definitely take our uncompetitive capacity away." ($1 = 0.694 Euros) (Additional reporting by Helsinki Newsroom; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Helen Massy-Beresford)