BRIEF-NHI announces $16.1 mln purchase
* NHI announces $16.1 million purchase of two assisted living/memory care facilities in north Carolina
April 2 Forest Laboratories Inc said on Monday it has acquired the intellectual property rights to hypertension drug Bystolic from Johnson & Johnson's Janssen unit for $357 million cash, eliminating the need to pay future royalties.
Forest and J&J have also terminated the licenses in Canada for Bystolic and Savella, a treatment for fibromyalgia. Forest said it has established a Canadian subsidiary that will take over commercialization of both products.
Last month Forest and Janssen Pharmaceutica NV filed suit against several companies alleging infringement of a Bystolic patent that expires in December 2021. (Reporting By Toni Clarke; editing bny John Wallace)
PARIS, Feb 22 French waste and water company Suez is in the running to buy the water business U.S. industrial conglomerate General Electric has put up for sale, French newspaper Le Figaro reported in an advance copy of its Thursday edition.
