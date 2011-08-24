* FDA: dose of antidepressant not to exceed 40 mg a day
* Higher dose could lead to fatal heart condition
* Label revised for Celexa, generic versions
* Celexa once a big seller for Forest Laboratories
* Forest Lab shares down slightly
WASHINGTON, Aug 24 U.S. drug regulators warned
doctors and patients against using high doses of Forest
Laboratories Inc's FRX.N antidepressant Celexa or its generic
versions because of heart concerns.
The widely used antidepressant had carried a label saying
that some patients may require a dose of 60 milligrams day. But
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said new studies showed
that a dose higher than 40 mg a day can lead to abnormal heart
rhythm, which can be fatal.
Celexa "should no longer be used at doses greater than 40
mg per day because it can cause abnormal changes in the
electrical activity of the heart," the FDA said in a statement
posted on its website on Wednesday.
People with underlying heart conditions or with low levels
of potassium and magnesium in the blood are at a higher risk of
developing abnormal changes in the heart's electrical activity,
which can lead to abnormal heart rhythms, the FDA said.
Celexa, known chemically as citalopram hydrobromide,
affects a message-carrying brain chemical called serotonin and
can be used to reduce anxiety and obsessive-type disorders.
Celexa is approved to treat depression in adults, but not
children. The drug label for Celexa and its generic versions
has now been revised to recommend lower doses, the FDA said.
For Forest, Celexa once was a blockbuster treatment but it
is now widely sold by generic drugmakers. The company now
relies heavily on sales of Celexa's derivative Lexapro, its
biggest product that is set to lose U.S. patent protection
early next year.
Forest Laboratories was not immediately available for
comment. The drugmaker's shares were down 0.5 percent at $33.26
in late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Last year, Forest was accused of marketing Celexa and
Lexapro for unapproved use in children and paying pediatricians
kickbacks. The company agreed to plead guilty and pay more than
$313 million to resolve charges. [ID:nN15185692]
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; additional reporting by Anna
Yukhananov; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)