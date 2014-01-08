Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
Jan 8 Forest Laboratories Inc said it would buy privately held specialty pharmaceutical company Aptalis for about $2.9 billion to gain access to Aptalis's gastrointestinal and lung drugs.
The deal, which will require clearance from U.S. and Canadian antitrust authorities, is expected to add about 78 cents per share to Forest's 2015 adjusted earnings.
* Galena biopharma engages Canaccord Genuity to advise on strategic alternatives