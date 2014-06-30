WASHINGTON, June 30 Pharmaceutical company Actavis Plc has won U.S. approval to buy Forest Laboratories on condition that it sell or relinquish the rights to four generic medicines, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.

The deal was valued at about $25 billion when it was announced in February.

Shareholders of both companies have already approved the proposed transaction. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)