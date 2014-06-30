RPT-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 15
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, June 30 Pharmaceutical company Actavis Plc has won U.S. approval to buy Forest Laboratories on condition that it sell or relinquish the rights to four generic medicines, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.
The deal was valued at about $25 billion when it was announced in February.
Shareholders of both companies have already approved the proposed transaction. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Says purchased life science, research and medical campus in Providence, Rhode Island from affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII
* Group made up of Advent International, Permira and one comprised of Bain Capital, Cinven each made formal 58 euros/share offers for Germany's Stada- FT Source text : http://on.ft.com/2nlale3 Further company coverage: