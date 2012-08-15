Aug 15 Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who has nominated four candidates to the board of Forest Laboratories Inc, may win one board seat, according to a preliminary tally of shareholder votes submitted ahead of the company's annual meeting on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.

The sources cautioned that the vote was close and there remain variables that could change the outcome.

Pierre Legault, a former executive at several big drugmakers as well as a small biotech, is the Icahn nominee most likely to be elected to the board, the sources said.

Forest shareholders were due to vote on the board's composition at the annual meeting on Wednesday.

The company was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday. Representatives for Icahn had no immediate comment. The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is not public.