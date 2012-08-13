(Refiles to fix spelling of Icahn in headline)
Aug 13 Investor Carl Icahn expressed concerns
about Forest Laboratories Inc receiving its second
warning letter from U.S health regulators for unethical
practices by the drugmaker's sales representatives.
Icahn is waging a proxy fight to elect four directors to
Forest's 10-member board at its annual meeting on Aug. 15 after
failing in a similar effort last year.
On Aug. 1, Forest received a warning letter from the Food
and Drug Administration, regarding a violation of promotional
practices for the company's pulmonary drug Daliresp.
It had received a similar letter last year related to
unethical sales practices for selling fibromyalgia drug Savella.
"Forest is one of the only (few) companies lax enough to
receive multiple warning letters while subject to a Corporate
Integrity Agreement," Icahn said in a statement.
Shares of the company closed at $33.95 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Monday.
