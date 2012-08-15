BRIEF-NV Gold announces private placement of up to C$800,000
* Placement is an offering of up to 4 million units at C$0.20 per unit
Aug 15 Drugmaker Forest Laboratories Inc said on Wednesday it believes that billionaire investor Carl Icahn secured one out of four board seats he was targeting in a proxy battle.
The company said Icahn nominee Pierre Legault would likely replace current director Dan Goldwasser, who serves as chairman of the compensation committee.
* Placement is an offering of up to 4 million units at C$0.20 per unit
Feb 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LJUBLJANA, Feb 16 Slovenia's sole nuclear power plant Krsko (NEK) automatically halted operations on Thursday after detecting an as yet undiagnosed irregularity, NEK spokeswoman Ida Novak Jerele told Reuters.