April 17 Forest Laboratories Inc's quarterly profit plunged 40 percent as the company lost patent protection for its blockbuster Lexapro antidepressant.

Net income for the fiscal fourth quarter fell to $192.7 million, or 72 cents per share, from $322.5 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Low-cost U.S. generic versions of Lexapro won approval toward the end of the quarter, taking a huge bite of Forest's sales from the product. (Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)