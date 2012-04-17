* Lexapro sales fall 40 pct after patent expiry

* Forest lowers FY view on spending for new drugs

* Shares rise 2.8 percent (Adds details on results, forecast, analyst comment)

April 17 Forest Laboratories Inc's quarterly profit plunged 40 percent as the company lost patent protection for its blockbuster Lexapro antidepressant.

Forest also lowered its fiscal-year forecast, as the company increased spending behind the marketing and development of new products designed to replace Lexapro. Analysts had been bracing for the lower outlook, however, and Forest's shares rose 2.8 percent to $34.60 in morning trading.

"Heading into Forest's 2013 guidance with relatively low expectations, we feel the results could have been worse, and, looking forward, we see the focus of the Forest story shifting back to current and expected new product launches," JP Morgan analyst Chris Schott said in a research note.

Net income for the fiscal fourth quarter fell to $192.7 million, or 72 cents per share, from $322.5 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding an amortization charge, Forest reported a profit of 78 cents per share.

The results topped analysts' average estimate of 70 cents per share, but the extent of the beat was not immediately clear because it was not certain whether analysts would exclude the amortization charge from their comparisons, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Low-cost U.S. generic versions of Lexapro won approval toward the end of the quarter, taking a huge bite of Forest's sales from the product.

Forest's overall revenue fell 7 percent to $1.06 billion. Lexapro sales tumbled 40 percent to $355.8 million.

The Lexapro declines were somewhat offset by sales of Alzheimer's treatment Namenda, which rose nearly 20 percent to $393.1 million, and Forest's newer drugs.

The mid-sized U.S. drugmaker has been steadily building up its product portfolio to make up for the declines of Lexapro and Namenda, which is expected to lose U.S. patent protection in 2015.

Among the new products, sales of antidepressant Viibryd tallied sales of $24.9 million and Daliresp, for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, had sales of $13.1 million. Both drugs were launched in August.

Forest projected earnings for its 2013 fiscal year ending in March 2013 in a range of 90 cents to $1.05 per share. Analysts have been looking for $1.08.

Forest had previously projected that its earnings would not fall below $1.20 per share for the fiscal year. (Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Maureen Bavdek)