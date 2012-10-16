Oct 16 Forest Laboratories Inc, which is battling generic threats to its antidepressant Lexapro, reported a 91 percent drop in quarterly earnings, and forecast 2013 results below analysts' estimates.

The company said it expects adjusted earnings per share of 45 cents to 60 cents for the year ending March 31. Analysts expected earnings of 66 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Forest's second-quarter net income fell to $20.8 million, or 8 cents per share, from $249.8 million, or 91 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding special items, the company earned 15 cents per share.