BRIEF-NEC Corp to build new factory in Thailand to consolidate operations from 2 nearby plants - Nikkei
* NEC Corp will build a new factory in central Thailand to consolidate operations from two nearby plants - Nikkei
Sept 17 Forestlight Entertainment AB :
* Says reconstruction of Forestlight Entertainment prolonged to Dec. 2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* NEC Corp will build a new factory in central Thailand to consolidate operations from two nearby plants - Nikkei
March 17 Two Florida subsidiaries of Walt Disney Co have agreed to provide $3.8 million in back wages to comply with federal law, the U.S. Labor Department said on Friday.
STUTTGART, Germany, March 17 Porsche will invest hundreds of millions of euros in digital services to generate the revenue needed to offset an expected decline in car sales in the coming years, its finance chief said on Friday.