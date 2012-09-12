Saudi oil pipeline leak causes one death, three injuries - newspaper
DUBAI, Feb 18 An oil leak in a Saudi Aramco pipeline in eastern Saudi Arabia caused one death and three injuries, a Saudi newspaper said on Saturday.
Sept 12 Forest Oil Corp on Wednesday sold $500 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $300 million. J.P. Morgan and Wells Fargo were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: FOREST OIL AMT $500 MLN COUPON 7.5 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 7.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/17/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 615 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
MUNICH, Feb 18 Germany, France, Russia and Ukraine agreed on Saturday to use their influence to implement a ceasefire and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from Monday in eastern Ukraine.
MUNICH, Feb 18 Ukraine's Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin said on Saturday that he was "not at all" happy with the result of talks with Germany, France and Russia in Munich aimed at putting an end to fighting between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.