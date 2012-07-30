* Q2 Adj EPS $0.06 vs est $0.05
July 30 Natural gas-focused producer Forest Oil
Corp's quarterly sales missed market expectations as gas
prices remained weak and a fire at a facility hit sales volumes.
Natural gas prices have fallen 46 percent in the
April-June quarter from a year earlier, averaging $2.4 per
million British thermal units.
Forest Oil's second-quarter revenue fell 27 percent to
$135.7 million.
Sales volumes remained largely flat compared to a year
earlier at 335 million cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per
day (MMcfe/d).
The Denver, Colorado-based company posted a net loss of $511
million, or $4.44 per share, compared with a profit of $29
million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 6 cents per
share.
Analysts had expected the company to earn 5 cents per share
on revenue of $158.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Sales volumes were lower by 8 MMcfe/d in the quarter due to
a fire at a partner's natural gas processing facility, Forest
Oil said in a statement.
Forest Oil said second-quarter sales volumes comprised of 69
percent natural gas.
Forest Oil shares closed at $7.06 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Monday.
(Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj
Eluvangal)