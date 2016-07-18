ROME, July 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A growing
demand for food has made agriculture the biggest driver of
deforestation globally, yet forests are needed to put food on
our plates, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)
said on Monday.
Here are some facts that explain how:
* Forests are home to more than 80 percent of all species of
terrestrial animals, plants and insects. They are especially
important for hundreds of millions of people in rural areas.
* Worldwide, 1.6 billion people depend on forests for their
livelihoods, including around 70 million indigenous people.
* Forests are essential for conserving water resources,
storing carbon and preserving soils, which is important for
agriculture. They also help to protect people and land from
storms and floods.
* In developing countries many people rely on forests for
micronutrients found in leaves, seeds, nuts, fruits, mushrooms,
honey, insects and wild animals, which are crucial to prevent
micronutrient deficiency, or so-called "hidden hunger".
* Forests contribute to reducing poverty and improving food
security. Some 2.4 billion people rely on forests for fuel for
cooking and filtering the water they drink.
* Rivers fed by forests are essential to supplying water for
nearly 50 percent of the world's largest cities, including New
York, Jakarta and Caracas.
Sources: United Nations, Center for International Forestry
Research (CIFOR)
(Reporting by Magdalena Mis, editing by Alex Whiting; Please
credit Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson
Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
corruption and climate change. Visit news.trust.org)