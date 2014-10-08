Oct 8 Forever Entertainment SA :

* Said on Tuesday it applied to the Warsaw Stock Exchange for setting of the first day of trade of its 73,500 series G shares, 98,000 series H shares, 303,775 series I shares, 1,167,765 series J shares and 1,500,000 series K shares

* Said it proposed to set the first trading day to Oct. 14

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: