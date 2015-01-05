Jan 5 Forever Entertainment SA :

* Said on Friday that on Dec. 23 it completed subscription of 9,960,997 series L shares

* There was no reduction

* Company's series L shares allotted to current shareholders of Madman Theory Games SA at the issue price of 0.3262 zloty per share

* Series L shares issued as part of the merger between the company and Madman Theory Games

