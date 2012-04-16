NEW YORK, April 16 Concerns about China's slowing growth and expectations of monetary easing from the Reserve Bank of Australia have led to losses in the Aussie dollar, but the options market isn't losing too much sleep over it.

Investors in the options market are still placing bets on a decline of the Australian dollar. But as the currency retreats from a 7-month high hit in late February, they also do not expect prices to fall much further.

"The options market has had a muted reaction to the most recent selloff in the Australian dollar, which suggests that the market is not overly concerned about the currency trading lower," said John Hopkinson, head of FX quantitative and options research at BofA Merrill Lynch in New York.

Three-month risk reversals in Aussie/U.S. dollar show the market is biased to puts, or the right to sell Aussies. However, the balance of puts has barely budged despite a selloff since late February, trading in a narrow -3.30 vols to -3.90 vols range.

A negative risk reversal indicates volatility in put options exceeds the volatility of similar call options and more investors are betting on a currency's decline.

The Aussie's downside is seen as limited because its primary appeal to investors, a comparatively high interest rate of 4.25 percent versus other developed countries, should continue despite a widely expected rate cut from the RBA next month.

While the currency has lost 4.5 percent since its peak, investors are not as worried as they were in late September and early October 2011. Back then, Aussie weakness was accompanied by three-month risk reversals hitting lows of between -7.2 vols and -8.4 vols.

"People are more comfortable with the Aussie trading lower as the price action in options suggests that leveraged investors may be positioned short," Hopkinson said.

Currency speculators recently pared long bets in favor of the Aussie, concurrent with a rise in shorts, according to the latest data from Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The paring of long positions and building of shorts could limit the scope for further declines since fewer investors would be caught off-side in the event of a selloff.

The Aussie's drop since February can be linked to slowing growth in China, a top market for Australia's commodity exports.

Weak Chinese growth data was behind a spike in interest for June Aussie dollar 100 puts on Friday, according to Matthew Schilling, a commodities broker at RJO Futures in Chicago.

Investors who buy these puts expect the Aussie, last at US$1.0364, to fall below US$1.00 before they expire on June 8.

"However, the overall trend in the options market is telling me that the Aussie is going to trade within a range for a while, with no major breakouts or breakdowns in the near term," Schilling said.

Thus far in 2012, implied volatility on three-month Aussie/dollar options has stayed in a range of 11-13 percent.

"After a bout of volatility in the second half of last year, Aussie options are now pricing closer to normal volatility levels for the next three months," said Lisa Mears O'Conner, managing director at Mellon Capital Management in San Francisco.

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

For graphic on risk reversals and implied volatility: link.reuters.com/cad67s

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SO LONG TO LONGS

The Aussie is up a 1.3 percent against the U.S. dollar this year. But it lags other growth-correlated currencies, such as the New Zealand and Canadian dollars, which have gained 5.4 percent and 2 percent in 2012, respectively.

"We are bearish on the Aussie," said Kaifeng Chen, FX strategist at Deutsche Bank in London. "Growth will be driving the Aussie's return in the second quarter and therefore the Aussie will likely suffer against those having relatively strong fundamental growth aspects."

Mellon's O'Conner recently reduced Aussie long positions from the $2.5 billion in assets she oversees.

"A rate cut from the RBA will trim the attractiveness of the Aussie," she said.

But with the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to keep rates at near zero until 2014 and the European Central Bank steady at 1 percent, the Aussie should continue to benefit from its yield advantage and limited exposure to the woes in the euro zone.

Over the medium-term, its higher yield will likely continue to attract "abundant liquidity around the world chasing higher yields and sound economic fundamentals," O'Conner said. (Reporting By Julie Haviv; Editing by Dan Grebler)