LONDON Dec 11 Offshore banking involving
the Chinese renmimbi is expected to grow beyond the use of
deposits outside China to fund foreign borrowers, complicating
monetary and credit policy in the world's second largest
economy, the BIS said on Sunday.
In the past few years Chinese authorities have begun to
gradually internationalise the currency before fully
liberalising China's capital account. Still, much of the
country's banking system is regulated and lending is largely
controlled.
The BIS Quarterly review of international banking and
financial markets said Chinese capital controls allows the
authorities to enforce ceilings on deposit rates and guide bank
lending quantities as well as ration access to the bond market.
But all that could change and the developments of the
renminbi's offshore market can be expected to pose challenges to
China's financial development.
Chinese banks will have to forge strong links between the
offshore renminbi interbank market and its domestic counterpart,
the BIS report said.
"Renminbi credit will at some stage flow into China through
the interbank and direct cross-border lending channels,
complicating monetary and credit control," the BIS said in a
report.
"Reserve requirements may well be extended to renminbi
interbank inflows, but these may give an edge to foreign banks
in lending directly to Chinese firms from offshore."
Current border controls on renmimbi inflows limit the impact
of the offshore bond market on the balance between bank credit
and securities market credit in China.
Beijing's drive to internationalise its currency has in
recent months involved the creation of swap lines with Austria
and Ukraine, as well as the expansion of existing facilities
with Korea and Hong Kong.
The renmimbi's internationalisation has produced a second
spot exchange rate dubbed the CNH, and the introduction of a CNH
forward in late 2010 provided another platform to trade the
currency, which should allow direct borrowing by Chinese firms
from banks abroad to increase.
"Eventually, banks offshore will extend renmimbi credit
directly to firms in China, bypassing domestic banks altogether
and putting at risk some of the policy levers of the
authorities," the BIS said.
