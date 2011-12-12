(Refiles to fix typo)

LONDON Dec 11 Offshore banking involving the Chinese renminbi is expected to grow beyond the use of deposits outside China to fund foreign borrowers, complicating monetary and credit policy in the world's second largest economy, the BIS said on Sunday.

In the past few years Chinese authorities have begun to gradually internationalise the currency before fully liberalising China's capital account. Still, much of the country's banking system is regulated and lending is largely controlled.

The BIS Quarterly review of international banking and financial markets said Chinese capital controls allows the authorities to enforce ceilings on deposit rates and guide bank lending quantities as well as ration access to the bond market.

But all that could change and the developments of the renminbi's offshore market can be expected to pose challenges to China's financial development.

Chinese banks will have to forge strong links between the offshore renminbi interbank market and its domestic counterpart, the BIS report said.

"Renminbi credit will at some stage flow into China through the interbank and direct cross-border lending channels, complicating monetary and credit control," the BIS said in a report.

"Reserve requirements may well be extended to renminbi interbank inflows, but these may give an edge to foreign banks in lending directly to Chinese firms from offshore."

Current border controls on renminbi inflows limit the impact of the offshore bond market on the balance between bank credit and securities market credit in China.

Beijing's drive to internationalise its currency has in recent months involved the creation of swap lines with Austria and Ukraine, as well as the expansion of existing facilities with Korea and Hong Kong.

The renminbi's internationalisation has produced a second spot exchange rate dubbed the CNH, and the introduction of a CNH forward in late 2010 provided another platform to trade the currency, which should allow direct borrowing by Chinese firms from banks abroad to increase.

"Eventually, banks offshore will extend renminbi credit directly to firms in China, bypassing domestic banks altogether and putting at risk some of the policy levers of the authorities," the BIS said. (Editing by Ron Askew)