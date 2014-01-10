By Daniel Bases
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 10 Citigroup's head of European
spot foreign exchange trading, Rohan Ramchandani, has left the
global bank, a spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.
"He is no longer with Citi," bank spokeswoman Danielle
Romero-Apsilos told Reuters.
Asked if Ramchandani, who has been based in London, had been
fired amid a global investigation into possible manipulation of
currency markets, Romero-Apsilos declined further comment.
Sources have said that Ramchandani came under scrutiny in the
currency market probe.
Ramchandani took leave from the bank in October, a source
familiar with the situation said. At that time, the source said
Ramchandani had not been suspended, nor was he accused of any
wrongdoing and remained a full-time employee of Citigroup.
Last year, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority began a
formal investigation into possible manipulation in the $5.3
trillion-a-day-global FX market. The U.S. Justice Department is
also engaged in an active investigation of possible manipulation
of the market, the world's largest.
Ramchandani, as of December 2012, was listed among the
13-strong member Bank of England Joint Standing Committee's
chief dealers group.
The Wall Street Journal earlier on Friday reported that
Ramchandani had been fired by the bank.
Citigroup is one of several banks cooperating with
regulators in their investigations. Deutsche Bank,
UBS, Barclays Royal Bank of Scotland
and Barclays have all said they were cooperating with
regulators scrutinizing the market.