By Steve Slater
| LONDON, Sept 11
LONDON, Sept 11 A former foreign exchange trader
claiming he was unfairly dismissed by Citigroup said the
sharing of client information looks wrong now it has come under
scrutiny from regulators, but was condoned by senior management
at the time.
Perry Stimpson, a forex trader at the banking group until he
was fired last November, is claiming unfair dismissal at a
London employee tribunal. Citi says he was dismissed for serious
breaches of contract, alleging he shared confidential client
information with traders at other banks via electronic
chatrooms.
"Now in the glare of scrutiny from regulators these
activities look wrong. But at the time they were market
convention," Stimpson said under cross-examination on Friday.
Citigroup is one of seven banks to be fined more than $10
billion for failing to stop traders manipulating the forex
market.
Stimpson said he saw senior forex staff sharing information
about client activities, and even more senior staff effectively
condoning this activity as they were aware of it but took no
action.
"If you look at any organisation, surely you look to senior
management," Stimpson said. "The culture in any organisation is
set by senior management down. If you see senior management do
something, it implies to you it's OK."
WITHOUT MERIT
Citigroup said in a statement: "Mr. Stimpson is making these
allegations to deflect attention from his own misconduct. All
of the allegations of wrongdoing being made by Mr Stimpson have
been investigated and were found to be without merit."
Stimpson admitted he shared information about a central bank
client in a chatroom. But he said whether client information
could be shared was a "bit of a grey area". Citi staff knew
details of some client activities were strictly confidential,
but the actions of central banks were widely shared, he said.
"It was implicitly understood that central banks were OK to
talk about ... It was standard market practice that went on for
years," he said.
Citigroup told the tribunal it had concerns that Stimpson
breached client confidentiality on at least 12 occasions in
chatroom conversations, which broke its code of conduct. The
dates of the breaches have not been disclosed, but they include
conversations in 2010.
Citigroup said its code of conduct made no exceptions for
central banks or any clients. Stimpson agreed, but said the bank
did not provide guidelines on what was allowed in chatrooms
until January 2013.
Citi's lawyer Diya Sen Gupta said because other traders
shared information in chatrooms did not allow Stimpson to do so.
"Just because other people are doing something wrong, doesn't
mean you are excused from your own behaviour."
The hearing will extend into next week. Employment tribunal
Judge Alison Russell is expected to give her decision by early
October.
(Editing by David Holmes)